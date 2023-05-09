EXPRESSING EMOTIONS THROUGH ART
I have been creating art for over 10 years specializing in acrylic paintings, sketches, digital art, sewing, and crochet. My work has been featured in a variety of art galleries and competitions.
My paintings tend to be more abstract compared to my sketches that are more realistic.
I offer a variety of art services including commissioned pieces, crochet, crochet patterns, key chains, lanyards, and dog collars. Contact me to discuss a gift for your bestie or your fur baby.
All items are handmade by me!
Crochet stuffed sea turtle that you can the pick colors you would like to have.
*Note that I might not be able to do the exact color you like due to supplier not having the color.
Crochet coasters that you can pick the color you would like to have.
*Note that I might not be able to do the exact color you like due to supplier not having the color.
Crochet ChapStick holder that is shaped like a mushroom that you can pick colors you would like to have.
*Note that I might not be able to do the exact color you like due to supplier not having the color.
Crochet dish scrubbies that you can pick colors you would like to have.
There are 3 per pack!
*Note that I might not be able to do the exact color you like due to supplier not having the color.
Crochet Memory Lady Bug
*Note that colors may vary due to lot dye and supplier.
Crochet Memory Sea Turtle
*Note that colors may vary due to lot dye and supplier.
Nylon webbing with designed grosgrain ribbon.
If I do not have a ribbon you like I can order a different pattern but depending on the expense of the new ribbon price may increase.
*Note that colors may vary due to lot dye and supplier.
SM/M Dog Collar $20
M/L Dog Collar $25
L/XL Dog Collar $30
*I'm unable to make XS/SM dog collars sorry for the inconvenience this may cause!
To discuss my availability please contact me via email or messenger on Facebook
Starting at $20 per visit depends on where you are located and services needed.
I ONLY dog sit in your home I'm unable to pet sit in my home.
Starting at $40 per visit depends on where you are located and services needed.
I ONLY dog sit in your home I'm unable to pet sit in my home.
*I do work from 7:45 AM to 5:00PM in Myrtle Beach.
*On Fridays (afternoon I have a half day) Saturday, and Sundays I'm usually free
Starting at $50 per day depends on where you are located and services needed.
I ONLY dog sit in your home I'm unable to pet sit in my home.
*I do work from 7:45 AM to 5:00PM in Myrtle Beach.
*On Fridays (afternoon I have a half day) Saturday, and Sundays I'm usually free
4youandyourbestfriend@gmail.com
